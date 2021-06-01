The Straits Times One Digital

Standard Subscription Terms and Conditions

(Last updated on 1 October 2021)

1. These Standard Subscription Terms and Conditions (“Standard Terms”) govern your subscription(s) to newspapers published by SPH Media Limited and its successors-in-title (“SPH Media”), irrespective of the delivery platform or means of access. SPH Media has the right to amend these Standard Terms from time to time by posting any amendments on its website, and you agree to be bound by these amendments.

2. You must be 18 years old and above to subscribe to our services. If you are below 18 years old, please get your parent or guardian to undertake the subscription. You hereby represent and warrant that you are at least 18 years old and have the necessary legal capacity, right, power and authority to agree to these Standard Terms and you are either;

(a) using and/or accessing the subscription and contracting in your own personal capacity;

(b) using and/or accessing the subscription and contracting on behalf of a corporate entity; or

(c) contracting as parent or guardian of a child or ward who is less than 18 years old and who is using and/or accessing the subscription, in which event you agree as his/her parent/guardian, both in your personal capacity and on behalf of your child/ward, to be bound by these Standard Terms and to be liable for your child’s or ward’s acts and omissions while using and/or accessing the subscription, and you also agree to ensure that your child or ward observes these Standard Terms.

3. You also agree to be bound by any specific terms governing payment, subscription fees, minimum subscription periods, entitlements to any gift or premium under any promotion, termination fees and delivery fees which are applicable to your subscription as set out in our application forms for the relevant subscription packages and payment terms you have selected.

4. SPH Media has the right to vary subscription fees payable or any other term relating to your subscription from time to time upon giving you at least 1 month’s prior notice.

5. Please take note that if you have opted to take delivery of the print edition of your subscribed newspapers, the applicable Delivery Fee, once charged, is non-refundable. Delivery Fees are charged by residential type, and will be charged per subscriber account per delivery address.

6. You should receive a letter acknowledging your subscription within 30 days of confirming your subscription.

7. All subscription fees are due in advance. Please ensure that payment is made and cleared by your bank before each monthly/annual recurring payment is due. For payments by credit card, your credit card account must be in good standing and remain valid for the monthly/annual charge(s) to be debited successfully. If your credit card has expired, or if you wish to use a different credit card, you must notify us promptly by contacting our Customer Service – Circulation department at least 14 days before your next subscription fee payment is due. If you fail to provide us such notice in a timely manner, you shall be liable for any prevailing administrative, termination or other fees which SPH Media may impose in accordance with clause 10 below.

8. Your subscription will continue and be renewed automatically on a monthly basis after the first month/year until you expressly instruct us that you wish to terminate your subscription by providing us with at least 30 days’ prior notice in writing at Customer Service, Circulation SPH Media. 1000 Toa Payoh North Annexe Level 6, News Centre Singapore 318994. If the minimum subscription period applicable to your subscription has not yet expired as at the date of such termination, the prevailing administrative, termination or other fees shall also be due and payable by you. Unless otherwise stated by SPH Media, any renewal of your subscription will be on the prevailing subscription terms.

9. If timely payment of your subscription fees or other payments due from you is not made for any reason, or if you breach any other terms and conditions that are applicable to your subscription, SPH Media may, without prejudice to its rights and remedies at law to recover any sums due from you, suspend or terminate your subscription without further notice or obligation to you and you may be subject to the prevailing administrative, termination or other fees.

10. If you experience any issues pertaining to delivery of newspapers (including but not limited to non-delivery of print editions of newspapers), please alert us promptly by contacting our Customer Service no later than two (2) days after the date of the newspaper(s) in question.

11. In the event of any discrepancies or inaccuracies in your invoice/statement/records relating to the payment for your subscription, you must notify us promptly by contacting our Customer Service – Circulation department no later than fourteen (14) days from the date of the invoice/statement/records for us to investigate into the matter, otherwise our records shall be conclusive of the amounts due from you and we will not entertain any disputes in relation to the same.

12. You confirm that the information provided in your subscription application form is true and correct at the point of application, and undertake to promptly inform SPH Media if there are any changes to the information provided from time to time.

13. You may seek a temporary suspension of delivery of print newspaper(s) (“Temporary Stop”) by making a Temporary Stop request online at our website at https://subscribe.sph.com.sg/ (click on “Temporary Stop” option under “My Services” section). You agree that any Temporary Stop request (a) is offered on a goodwill basis only and is subject to SPH Media’s approval in its absolute discretion, (b) must be made at least three (3) clear working days (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays) before its intended start date, and (c) must be for a minimum of 3 consecutive days and cannot exceed 30 consecutive days per request.

14. If you are a Print-only subscriber and your Temporary Stop request is approved for a duration of at least 8 days, SPH Media may in its absolute discretion offer a refund or credit of your subscription for the duration of the Temporary Stop, up to a maximum of 30 days per calendar year in aggregate. All-in-One subscribers are not entitled to any refund or credit of subscription for any Temporary Stop of any duration as they will continue to have access to digital editions of their subscribed publications.

15. You agree and acknowledge that notwithstanding any approval by SPH Media of a Temporary Stop request, SPH Media does not undertake or guarantee that all delivery personnel will carry out Temporary Stop requests without error or at all. In such event, notwithstanding Clause 14, you remain liable to pay for all newspapers delivered to you during any Temporary Stop period requested. SPH Media shall not be liable for any loss or damage which you may suffer in connection with any continued delivery of newspaper(s) or any Temporary Stop request.

16. By submitting your subscription application form, you hereby agree and consent to:

(i) the terms of our Privacy Policy which can be found at https://corporate.sph.com.sg/legal/sph_privacy.html as amended from time to time, and the terms of the Privacy Policy are incorporated into these Standard Terms by reference;

(ii) SPH Media, using and disclosing your personal data for the purposes of processing your subscription application and to provide you with the products and services you have requested. These purposes are set out in the SPH Media Privacy Policy which can be found at https://corporate.sph.com.sg/legal/sph_privacy.html and which may be amended from time to time; and

(iii) the terms of our SPH Media Member Terms and Conditions which can be found at https://corporate.sph.com.sg/legal/sph_privacy.html as amended from time to time, and the terms of the SPH Media Member Terms and Conditions are incorporated into these Standard Terms by reference. You further agree that SPH Media’s decision on all matters or disputes relating to or in connection with your subscription and any matters ancillary thereto (including without limitation payment, delivery, promotions or eligibility requirements) are final and conclusive on you. In the event of conflict between these Standard Terms and the SPH Media Member Terms and Conditions, these Standard Terms shall prevail.

17. SPH Media has the right to vary or amend any terms and conditions which may apply to your subscription upon notice in writing by posting to SPH Media’s website.

18. For more details on subscription matters, please refer to www.subscribe.sph.com.sg