Trusted. Timely. True.

Tap into expert insights, in-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content at a fraction of the price

$5.00/month

for the first 12 months

Prevailing rate of $9.90/month applies from the thirteenth month onwards, no contract.
ST-Microsite-ST1D-Creative-03

News at your fingertips

ST One Digital is a digital-only package that comes with

Exclusive articles and analyses

Access subscriber-only content on the ST app and straitstimes.com

ST app access

Conveniently access news via the ST app on 1 mobile device

2-week e-paper archive

Catch up on news you might have missed — in the familiar newspaper format

ST1D-Evergreen-2021-LP-Visuals-product-03

Looking for a no-frills plan to fit your personal reading needs?

ST One Digital best suits individual readers who enjoy the flexibility of reading their news in the digital layout as well as the e-paper format.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does this package compare with the rest of ST’s available packages?

This is a quick summary of how the package compares with the other home-subscription offerings by ST:

Package/Accesses

News Tablet
$24.90/mth

ST AIO
$29.90*/mth

ST All-Digital
$29.90/mth

ST Basic-Digital
$14.90/mth

ST One Digital
$9.90/mth

Print Paper

X

 X X X

E-paper

X

Web Access

 1 1 1 1

1

App Access

 1 4 4 2

1

News Tablet Access

 1 0 0 0

0

*Not inclusive of delivery charges.

How do I cancel my subscription?

You may cancel* your subscription to the package by providing us with at least 30 days’ prior notice, either via email or telephone. All of your entitlements under the Package will cease upon the expiry of your payment term.

*All amounts (including any unutilised amount of the Promotional Subscription Fee) paid prior to the date of termination will be strictly non-refundable.
For more detailed Terms and Conditions, please click here.

The Straits Times One Digital

*No contract. For detailed terms and conditions, click here.

First 12 months at

$5.00*/month

$9.90/month

Close
Close

Close

Modify subscription

You have existing subscriptions with us. Please select the subscription you wish to modify below:

If you want to purchase an additional subscription of the selected package for your household,
please click here.

English